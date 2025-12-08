FM Szijjarto’s Late-Night Message: New Records and Major Announcements Ahead for Hungary

"This night somehow does not want to begin…" Peter Szijjarto wrote in his latest post on his Facebook page, adding: "Off to Istanbul: starting with dawn mass, and then key announcements on a new trade record, a new air route, and gas transit."

Peter Szijjarto is also traveling to Istanbul (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Hungary's Foreign Minister highlighted that significant economic announcements are expected in the field of Hungary–Turkiye cooperation, particularly concerning a new record in bilateral trade, the expansion of air connections, and natural gas transit that directly affects the security of Hungary’s energy supply.