FM Szijjarto’s Late-Night Message: New Records and Major Announcements Ahead for Hungary

New economic breakthroughs are taking shape in Hungary–Turkiye relations. Major announcements are expected, including a new air route and a strategically significant natural gas transit agreement to be discussed in Istanbul, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote in his late-night Facebook post.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 08. 11:27
New economic breakthroughs are taking shape in Hungary–Turkiye relations (Photo: AFP)
"This night somehow does not want to begin…" Peter Szijjarto wrote in his latest post on his Facebook page, adding: "Off to Istanbul: starting with dawn mass, and then key announcements on a new trade record, a new air route, and gas transit."

Szijjártó Péter is Isztambulba utazik
Peter Szijjarto is also traveling to Istanbul  (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Hungary's Foreign Minister highlighted that significant economic announcements are expected in the field of Hungary–Turkiye cooperation, particularly concerning a new record in bilateral trade, the expansion of air connections, and natural gas transit that directly affects the security of Hungary’s energy supply.

As is known, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has traveled to Turkiye for high-level economic and political talks.

The goal of the visit is to further strengthen the strategic partnership and to expand both Hungary’s energy security and its export opportunities.

In recent years, relations between Ankara and Budapest have strengthened noticeably, especially in the areas of energy and trade, and the current discussions may represent another milestone in the cooperation between the two countries.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto  (Photo: AFP)

