Orbán ViktorIgazság órájaKovács ZoltánMagyar Péter
magyar

Zoltan Kovacs: EU Will Soon Make Serious Decisions

On Monday, The Hour of Truth hosted Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication, to discuss military service reintroduced in Germany, Brussels’ war plans, and the latest opinion polls, which clearly show Viktor Orban ahead of Peter Magyar.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 08. 17:04
Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, at the governing parties’ anti-war signature drive at the Fidesz office in Kobanya, Budapest, on November 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, at the governing parties’ anti-war signature drive at the Fidesz office in Kobanya, Budapest, on November 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Monday, The Hour of Truth hosted Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, who spoke with Balazs Nemeth about, among other things, the military service reintroduced in Germany.

Kovács Zoltán nemzetközi kommunikációért és kapcsolatokért felelős államtitkár a kormánypártok háborúellenes aláírásgyűjtésén a Fidesz kőbányai, Halom utcai irodájában 2025. november 25-én (Fotó: MTI/Bodnár Boglárka)
Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, at the governing parties’ anti-war signature drive at the Fidesz office in Kobanya, Budapest, on November 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

Among the topics discussed on the program opinion poll results came first, which clearly show that Viktor Orban is ahead of challenger Peter Magyar.

What is happening now is what eventually had to come: demystification is beginning. Let there be no doubt about it, we spoke a great deal about this already in the spring. Just as the candidate selection process was a staged performance, the mood-shaping and expectation-building were also carried out by black-belt professionals,

said Zoltan Kovacs. He emphasized that a correction has begun on the Left as well, with pollsters starting to explain the numbers differently.

However, the real campaign has not yet begun, the State Secretary stressed.

This government, which has now been working for 15 years, presents a sufficiently strong contrast when compared to the plans that have come to light in recent weeks. What emerges is a massive, philosophically left-wing package reflecting a worldview. And the concrete steps — the steps laid out at the drawing board — foreshadow a scenario already familiar from the 1990s. A scenario that is about everything except governing in the interest of the people. They will put a left-wing austerity package on the table for us,

Zoltan Kovacs pointed out.

He added that the work which the alliance of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP), as a party-organizational structure, has carried out in Hungary for decades cannot be pushed aside by a virtual performance.

Viktor Orban is continuously strengthening, and it usually happens that the Prime Minister’s acceptance and support exceed those of Fidesz–KDNP itself. Meanwhile, a large share of those who vote for the Tisza Party do not even like Peter Magyar because they simply do not believe him.

Those who want to avoid war stand with the governing parties, Zoltan Kovacs said.

The measures taken in the past 15 years have benefited everyone: from family tax allowances, to the flat tax, to home-building subsidies, to low utility costs, and to the support provided to businesses,

he listed the achievements of the Orban government, adding that international interest in the Hungarian elections and domestic politics is also increasing. The State Secretary noted that the program is already on the table:

It is perfectly clear what we have done, what is happening, what we intend to do, and what we want to continue. And this consistent program has been built step by step, through our economic, social, national-policy, and other measures,

Zoltan Kovacs stressed.

Brussels Is Preparing for a Serious Decision

He also emphasized that Brussels is clearly expecting the victory of a political force  in Hungary that will carry out Brussels' decisions. He recalled that they do not even try to deny or hide it but openly admit it.

"If someone wants to vote for a left-wing austerity package, for a so-called progressive political and economic program, then they should vote for them. But if someone wants to rely on what we have achieved together so far, and wants to continue the family, economic, and social policy elements I mentioned earlier, which have clearly proven the country’s viability, then they must vote for us," he stated.

And one of the most important consequences of what has been happening in recent days is the question of peace and war. Let no one have any doubt: in the coming days, Europe will face decisions so serious that they could bring fundamental changes not only regarding the war, but also regarding the EU's future functioning,

Zoltan Kovacs underlined.

Successful National Consultation

The State Secretary highlighted that the most recent national consultation survey was very successful. He emphasized that the government never hides anything when it speaks about plans, actions, different phases of planning, decisions, and implementation. There is no other country in Europe where such a consultation mechanism is in place, meaning that even between two elections within a term, the government always asks people for their opinion on strategic issues determining the country’s future. The national consultations always provide direction, and more importantly, in domestic and even more so in international debates, they provide a mandate that can be demonstrated as proof that what is being done enjoys public support.

Brussels Elite Unable to Learn from Anything

"Ursula von der Leyen once again stood up and declared that, no matter what, 135 billion euros must be given to Ukraine, and they would also use Russian assets. And according to the NATO Secretary General, Ukraine must be armed far more heavily than before so that later they can sit at the table negotiating peace in a stronger position. It was also stated that Ukraine will need one billion dollars a month solely for weapons," he recalled.

The Ukrainian leadership and Western European leaders have now cornered themselves into a position from which it is very difficult to retreat without losing face and risking political accountability, he said.

So what is the ideal outcome for them? Ukraine’s victory, which obviously will not happen. In addition, they are bent on punishing Russia, including the Russian President, who was labeled a war criminal even before any decision or judgment was made, which is completely nonsensical,

said the State Secretary. He noted that an internal EU document emerged a week and a half ago showing clearly that Central European countries,  including Hungary, are among the biggest losers both from the sanctions policy and from the continuation of the war, because it is obviously ruining the environment for growth environment and economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Brussels does not address the issue that the EU has no sovereignty. Decisions should be made by the leaders of the member states, and EU institutions should implement them, Zoltan Kovacs said, adding that 

from this point on, practically anything can be done in the European Union, because they simply decide to create a new procedural order and new powers for themselves, enabling them to reach over the heads of sovereign member states and make decisions that violate the competencies of individual countries.

Conscription in Germany

The program also addressed that Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in trouble at home because protests have begun against conscription. On Friday alone, students took to the streets in more than ninety German cities.

There is a war plan drawn up by the progressive elite, according to which Europe must be ready for war by 2030. The German parliament has already voted on these steps. In France, the process is not yet at this stage, but they have already launched the preliminary mechanisms as well,

 Zoltan Kovacs added.

He argued that political forces and their leaders with catastrophic levels of support are now making desperate attempts. One of the biggest drivers of this process is the United Kingdom. "That's why we must do everything we can to show the Hungarian people this madness,  this ever-intensifying, self-reinforcing war psychosis. If we do not step out of it, if we do not put a stop to it, it will drag us along as well," he warned.

History is stubborn. The patterns and examples are there, and we must learn from them. I believe the Prime Minister is trying to draw everyone’s attention to this,

Zoltan Kovacs said.

Cover photo: Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, at the governing parties’ anti-war signature drive at the Fidesz office in Kobanya, Budapest, on November 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Azt már tudjuk…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

…hogy libsi körökben ma kifejezetten sikk, sőt, elvárás antiszemitának lenni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.