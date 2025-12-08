Zoltan Kovacs: EU Will Soon Make Serious Decisions

On Monday, The Hour of Truth hosted Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, who spoke with Balazs Nemeth about, among other things, the military service reintroduced in Germany.

Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, at the governing parties’ anti-war signature drive at the Fidesz office in Kobanya, Budapest, on November 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

Among the topics discussed on the program opinion poll results came first, which clearly show that Viktor Orban is ahead of challenger Peter Magyar.

What is happening now is what eventually had to come: demystification is beginning. Let there be no doubt about it, we spoke a great deal about this already in the spring. Just as the candidate selection process was a staged performance, the mood-shaping and expectation-building were also carried out by black-belt professionals,

said Zoltan Kovacs. He emphasized that a correction has begun on the Left as well, with pollsters starting to explain the numbers differently.

However, the real campaign has not yet begun, the State Secretary stressed.

This government, which has now been working for 15 years, presents a sufficiently strong contrast when compared to the plans that have come to light in recent weeks. What emerges is a massive, philosophically left-wing package reflecting a worldview. And the concrete steps — the steps laid out at the drawing board — foreshadow a scenario already familiar from the 1990s. A scenario that is about everything except governing in the interest of the people. They will put a left-wing austerity package on the table for us,

Zoltan Kovacs pointed out.

He added that the work which the alliance of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP), as a party-organizational structure, has carried out in Hungary for decades cannot be pushed aside by a virtual performance.

Viktor Orban is continuously strengthening, and it usually happens that the Prime Minister’s acceptance and support exceed those of Fidesz–KDNP itself. Meanwhile, a large share of those who vote for the Tisza Party do not even like Peter Magyar because they simply do not believe him.

Those who want to avoid war stand with the governing parties, Zoltan Kovacs said.

The measures taken in the past 15 years have benefited everyone: from family tax allowances, to the flat tax, to home-building subsidies, to low utility costs, and to the support provided to businesses,

he listed the achievements of the Orban government, adding that international interest in the Hungarian elections and domestic politics is also increasing. The State Secretary noted that the program is already on the table:

It is perfectly clear what we have done, what is happening, what we intend to do, and what we want to continue. And this consistent program has been built step by step, through our economic, social, national-policy, and other measures,

Zoltan Kovacs stressed.