Rendkívüli

A Patrióta Extrában mondja el Orbán Viktor, hogy miként érhet véget a háború

lengyeluniósDonald TuskMagyar Péter
magyar

Magyar’s Role Models Blew EU Funds on Swinger Clubs and Luxury

Some of the EU recovery fund money went to finance personal luxuries for the Tisza Party chief's "model" politicians. So far, Peter Magyar has remained silent on the matter, even as he and his party colleagues in the European Parliament— including Kinga Kollar — have for months loudly argued that Hungary “rightfully deserves” to be penalized.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 12. 15:19
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“In my opinion, Poland is in every way a good example and a model for Hungary to follow ,” Peter Magyar said last year in the final days of the European Parliament election campaign. In an interview recorded at ATV’s studio on May 31, 2024, the Tisza Party leader praised Donald Tusk’s government, noting that once elected, “within a week they restored the independence of public media, banned state propaganda, and did away with the Article 7 procedure.”

Now, however, the pro-Brussels liberal government has fallen into a crisis of confidence, which has only deepened in recent days due to a major corruption scandal following the ruling coalition losing out in the presidential election.

After the change of government in late 2023, Brussels — which had previously withheld EU funds to pressure the nation-minded conservative government — almost immediately gave the green light for fund withdrawals. This included making available the post-COVID recovery fund, from which Poland was slated to receive €60 billion. Grant applications were processed, and it has since emerged that:

A number of liberal politicians’ family members, as well as a swinger club, quickly received funding. Reports of suspected misuse have been dominating Polish public life for days.

Some of the funds went toward footing the bills for Porsche Cayennes, Audi Q8s,  Lexus RX450H+, and Range Rover Sport vehicles, yachts, floating houses and tanning salons. Perhaps the most notorious case was that of a Silesian entrepreneur who received €100,000 (nearly 40 million forints) to “expand catering services” at his swinger club.

The club owner claimed the matter had already been audited and that no further investigation — which Donald Tusk had himself promised regarding questionable payouts — was necessary.

Several relatives of Polish ruling coalition politicians also received EU money. According to Brussels Signal, Izabela Piasecka, a politician from Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO), was awarded €120,000 (about 50 million forints) for a “relaxation zone” at her holiday home.

 

Similarly, Beniamin Godyla, a KO senator allied with Tusk, saw his and his wife’s jointly owned hotel benefit with a spa unit and other developments from another €120,000.

Source: 24opole.pl

KO MP Katarzyna Krolak admitted to TV Polsat that half her family had received EU funds, adding that she believes “we live in a world where people are allowed to apply for such support.”

 

Meanwhile, the wife of Artur Lącki — the wealthiest politician in Tusk’s party — received three separate payouts totaling around €250,000 from recovery funds for their hotel business.

 

In short:

The political role models of Peter Magyar spent part of the EU recovery fund money on themselves and on absurd purposes.

For now, The Tisza Party chief remains silent on the issue, while he and his allies — including Kinga Kollar — have for months expressed supported for Hungary’s “rightful” punishment. Brussels has requested explanations from the Polish government, but so far there is no sign of a return to the sanctions regime previously wielded against the conservative leadership

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekEurópai Unió

Hadijelentés a migrációs frontról

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Az illegális migrációt illetően akadnak már biztató jelek Nyugat-Európában.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.