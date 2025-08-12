Magyar’s Role Models Blew EU Funds on Swinger Clubs and Luxury

“In my opinion, Poland is in every way a good example and a model for Hungary to follow ,” Peter Magyar said last year in the final days of the European Parliament election campaign. In an interview recorded at ATV’s studio on May 31, 2024, the Tisza Party leader praised Donald Tusk’s government, noting that once elected, “within a week they restored the independence of public media, banned state propaganda, and did away with the Article 7 procedure.”

Now, however, the pro-Brussels liberal government has fallen into a crisis of confidence, which has only deepened in recent days due to a major corruption scandal following the ruling coalition losing out in the presidential election.

After the change of government in late 2023, Brussels — which had previously withheld EU funds to pressure the nation-minded conservative government — almost immediately gave the green light for fund withdrawals. This included making available the post-COVID recovery fund, from which Poland was slated to receive €60 billion. Grant applications were processed, and it has since emerged that:

A number of liberal politicians’ family members, as well as a swinger club, quickly received funding. Reports of suspected misuse have been dominating Polish public life for days.

Some of the funds went toward footing the bills for Porsche Cayennes, Audi Q8s, Lexus RX450H+, and Range Rover Sport vehicles, yachts, floating houses and tanning salons. Perhaps the most notorious case was that of a Silesian entrepreneur who received €100,000 (nearly 40 million forints) to “expand catering services” at his swinger club.

The club owner claimed the matter had already been audited and that no further investigation — which Donald Tusk had himself promised regarding questionable payouts — was necessary.

Several relatives of Polish ruling coalition politicians also received EU money. According to Brussels Signal, Izabela Piasecka, a politician from Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO), was awarded €120,000 (about 50 million forints) for a “relaxation zone” at her holiday home.