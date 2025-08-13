Szijjártó PétererdőtüzMontenegróhelikopterMagyarországsegítség
Peter Szijjarto: Hungary Helps Montenegro Contain Wildfires + Video

Hungary is offering help to Montenegro to fight wildfires, with the air forces sending a firefighter helicopter with a crew of seven to the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 13. 10:43
Outside Montenegro’s capital, firefighters were able to save dozens of homes (Photo: AFP)
The Hungarian Air Force is dispatching a helicopter equipped for firefighting, featuring a two-cubic-meter helibucket, along with a seven-member crew to help contain the forest fires, the minister said.

This is how Hungary is helping

After a phone call with the deputy prime minister of Montenegro, Peter Szijjarto said that Filip Ivanovic had requested international help, including from Hungary, because a prolonged drought and high temperatures have resulted in a catastrophic situation in his country.

Magyarország
Hungary is helping Montenegro (Photo: Rusmin Radic/Anadolu)

He noted that around forty square kilometers have been devastated by the rapidly spreading forest and bush fires in Montenegro, including areas around the capital and in coastal regions popular with tourists.

Following today’s phone discussion, Hungary is sending a Hungarian Air Force helicopter equipped for firefighting, with a two-cubic-meter water bucket and a seven-member crew, to help contain the forest fires,

Peter Szijjarto announced.

Cover photo: Outside Montenegro’s capital, firefighters were able to save dozens of homes (Photo: AFP)

