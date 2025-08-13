Peter Szijjarto: Hungary Helps Montenegro Contain Wildfires + Video

The Hungarian Air Force is dispatching a helicopter equipped for firefighting, featuring a two-cubic-meter helibucket, along with a seven-member crew to help contain the forest fires, the minister said.

This is how Hungary is helping

After a phone call with the deputy prime minister of Montenegro, Peter Szijjarto said that Filip Ivanovic had requested international help, including from Hungary, because a prolonged drought and high temperatures have resulted in a catastrophic situation in his country.

Hungary is helping Montenegro (Photo: Rusmin Radic/Anadolu)

He noted that around forty square kilometers have been devastated by the rapidly spreading forest and bush fires in Montenegro, including areas around the capital and in coastal regions popular with tourists.

Les incendies de forêt au Monténégro ont atteint la côte et menacent déjà les zones touristiques populaires de la mer Adriatique :



« Plusieurs localités sont privées d'électricité, les autorités du pays ont demandé de l'aide à la Serbie, qui a décidé d'envoyer au Monténégro des… pic.twitter.com/Nqo4xe5CRn — Brainless Partisans 🏴‍☠️☢️☣️🪆 (@BPartisans) August 12, 2025

Peter Szijjarto announced.

Cover photo: Outside Montenegro’s capital, firefighters were able to save dozens of homes (Photo: AFP)