Many describe the country’s current state as a “kleptocracy,” referring to a system where corruption and personal enrichment dominate, writes the Origo news portal. Zelensky and his circle live well, while the majority live in fear of tomorrow.

In Zelensky’s country, some get the front lines and death, others enjoy a life of opulence (Photo: AFP)

As one Ukrainian resident put it:

Ukraine today is a modern-day caste system, where the upper caste lives in luxury, while the lower caste starves and lives in fear.

Zelensky’s Wealthy Enjoy Privileges

The life of the wealthy is well illustrated by what is called the “Monaco Battalion.” Members of Ukraine’s elitelove to relocate to the French Riviera, where they live carefree, lavish lifestyles.

A Ukrainian journalist’s documentary captures this world: the film shows how members of Ukraine’s elite lead calm and happy lives in Monaco, all while using Ukraine as a cash cow through their various companies.

Meanwhile, the situation for ordinary people has deteriorated dramatically.

Many are hiding from military recruiters, fearing that they will be sent to the front. While some face almost certain death, wealthy Ukrainians are enjoying themselves in various corners of Europe, the report says.

The current condition of the country can be summed up in one sentence: Glitter and luxury versus poverty and grief — this is EU candidate Ukraine today.

Cover photo: Zelensky’s Ukraine, Von der Leyen’s favorite (Photo: AFP)