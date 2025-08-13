UkrajnahalálkleptokráciaZelenszkij
magyar

Zelensky’s Ukraine: Monaco-Style Luxury for the Rich, Certain Death for the Poor

In Ukrainian society, the gap between the rich and the poor is growing ever deeper, producing contrasts that, from a European perspective, are almost incomprehensible. While some have amassed enormous wealth during the war, others are struggling with hunger and the looming danger of being sent to the front. This is Zelensky’s country, which Ursula von der Leyen considers a model democracy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 13. 17:09
Zelensky’s Ukraine, Von der Leyen’s favorite (Photo: AFP)
Zelensky’s Ukraine, Von der Leyen’s favorite (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Many describe the country’s current state as a “kleptocracy,” referring to a system where corruption and personal enrichment dominate, writes the Origo news portal. Zelensky and his circle live well, while the majority live in fear of tomorrow.

Zelenszkij országában egyeseknek a front és a halál, másoknak a korlátlan gazdagság jut (Fotó: AFP)
In Zelensky’s country, some get the front lines and death, others enjoy a life of opulence (Photo: AFP)

As one Ukrainian resident put it:

Ukraine today is a modern-day caste system, where the upper caste lives in luxury, while the lower caste starves and lives in fear.

Zelensky’s Wealthy Enjoy Privileges

The life of the wealthy is well illustrated by what is called the “Monaco Battalion.” Members of Ukraine’s elitelove to relocate to the French Riviera, where they live carefree, lavish lifestyles.

A Ukrainian journalist’s documentary captures this world: the film shows how members of Ukraine’s elite lead calm and happy lives in Monaco, all while using Ukraine as a cash cow through their various companies.

Meanwhile, the situation for ordinary people has deteriorated dramatically.

Many are hiding from military recruiters, fearing that they will be sent to the front. While some face almost certain death, wealthy Ukrainians are enjoying themselves in various corners of Europe, the report says.

The current condition of the country can be summed up in one sentence: Glitter and luxury versus poverty and grief — this is EU candidate Ukraine today.

Cover photo: Zelensky’s Ukraine, Von der Leyen’s favorite (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekOrbán

Nevet és bizonyítékot!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Publicistánk legújabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.