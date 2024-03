EU-csúcs kezdődik ma Brüsszelben: Ukrajna, migráció és bővítés a témák között

Talks on Ukraine's accession to the EU are expected to start by the end of June this year, stated 🇺🇦 PM Denys Shmyhal.



Shmyhal kicked off a working visit to Brussels today, where an EU summit will take place on 21 and 22 March.



📹 Denys Shmyhal via Telegram pic.twitter.com/6lNiE5yW31