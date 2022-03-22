időjárás 7°C Beáta, Izolda 2022. március 22.
2022. március 22.
Realistically about the Tragic Situation in Ukraine

Forrás: VisegradPost
1 órája
Realistically about the Tragic Situation in Ukraine

The following editorial was written by former Czech president Václav Klaus, and was submitted for publication at the Visegrád Post by the Václav Klaus Institute.

The suffering of hundreds of thousands of civilians as well as that of soldiers (and not only professionals), not to mention the enormous material damage that will affect not only the places where the fighting is taking place, as well as huge consequences of the massive wave of refugees are still incalculable. There is no reason to try to quantify them at the beginning of the whole tragic process. Now, it is necessary to appeal for an immediate ceasefire, for a truce, for a readiness to be able to accept meaningful and seriously proposed compromises.

Such an approach, however, requires something other than emotions, sorrow, sympathy, and cheap gestures, not to mention attempts by politicians to abuse the situation to denounce by their political rivals. It requires a return to a rational way of looking at the causes of today’s situation. That’s the prerequisite for finding solutions that would minimize losses and costs of all kinds.

To find such solutions, exaggerated rhetoric and political slogans are not sufficient. It is not enough to engage in political games that always end up being about domestic politics (and in the Czech case, about the upcoming local, senate and presidential elections).

Levelet írt a kormány az Európai Bizottságnak

A rendkívüli körülmények rendkívüli intézkedéseket követelnek: erre hivatkozva kéri a magyar kormány az EB-től a Helyreállítási és Rezilienciaépítési Eszközben biztosított hitelkeret lehívását.

Vélemény
Szakáli István Loránd

Jelesre vizsgázunk emberségből, szolidaritásból és felebaráti szeretetből

Brüsszel kapott egy esélyt arra, hogy bocsánatot kérjen Magyarországtól és Lengyelországtól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
