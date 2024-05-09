Concern Grows Over LGBTQ Propaganda in Fairy Tales

A new survey by Rasmussen Reports revealed that 71 percent of American adults say Disney should go back to creating "wholesome programming" and let parents decide if and when their "children are taught about sexuality." Only 22 percent of those surveyed disagreed.

Of those polled, 54 percent believed that LGBTQIA characters in Disney stories were not "appropriate for children under 12."

33 percent thought it was appropriate, with another 13 percent stating that they were “not sure”, the international V4NA news agency writes.

I have a theory as to why #Disney has pushed so much #LGBTQIA stuff lately.



The vast majority of their employees are gay people.



The problem is, their customers are not. #LGBTQ #LGBT https://t.co/l5KGEQ6NY9 — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) May 7, 2024

The poll was conducted of 1,255 American adults between April 21-23 and has a margin of error of 3 percent.

Disney has suffered significant losses in recent years due to placing an exagerated emphasis on gender lobbying, and their attempts to spread LGBTQ propaganda from the state of Florida did not help their situation either. At the end of 2022, Disney declared war on an amendment to a state law that prohibits teaching children about sexuality or sexual ideologies until the third grade.

Florida believes that it is up to parents to decide when and how their children are exposed to these topics. Disney, however, does not think so, as the global corporation thinks that kids should be sensitized as early as possible.

The squabble ended with a decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in April to end Walt Disney World's special municipal status in the state. In doing so, Florida ended a 1967 law that allowed the district – which encompasses the company's more than 25,000 hectares of theme parks in Central Florida – to act with the same powers as a county government. As a result, the company now pays much higher taxes, and its shares lost $50 billion in value within a few weeks. People also began calling on their friends to boycott various Disney products in more and more places.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)