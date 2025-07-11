Until now, it was possible to recognize the military recruiters roaming Ukraine’s streets, but that's now changing. These days, the manhunters no longer wear just uniforms, but move around in civilian clothes, rounding up the remaining men. Without exaggeration, it can be said that Ukraine has sunk to the level of a banana republic, with recruiters not even driving vehicles with Ukrainian license plates, but in battered vans bearing EU or UK plates, likely donated through Western aid. If, say, a man who’s spent the last three years in voluntary stay at home to avoid conscription looks outside and sees no uniformed officers, that doesn't mean they are not there. The abductors are lying in wait with their vans in almost every town.

One video, filmed recently in Krivoy Rog, President Zelensky’s hometown, shows muscular men in civilian clothes, the kind “the front line is crying out for,” tackling a victim to the ground and forcing him into a van.

What do Western NGOs think when they see how the used vehicles they donated to Ukraine’s military are being used?

In Ukraine, people ask day after day: how would enthusiastic John and Jurgen, who raised funds for that 20-year-old beat-up Volkswagen van, feel if they saw it being used for abductions? Do they see, or want to see, that the vehicle they paid for is being used to kidnap human beings?

According to Ukrainians, it is no exaggeration today to say that it is as if the Western half-wits had bought the gear needed to abduct people for the Gestapo.

And yes, many in Hungary believe that the vehicles sent to Ukraine are being used by angel-winged soldiers protecting Europe from the evil Russians. In reality, the the buses with Hungarian license plates are being used to roam near Hungarian villages in Transcarpathia like Mezokaszony (Koson), Nagydobrony (Velyka Dobron), or Beregrakos (Rakoshyno), hunting for fresh Hungarian flesh.

The video blow, for example, shows authorities conducting a manhunt in Ungvar (Uzhhorod).

Forced Conscription Knows No Bounds

In Transcarpathia, it's becoming increasingly obvious that the indigenous local population is being systematically pushed out. The space is needed for wealthier newcomers from the east, who no longer value the region’s thousand-year-old multiculturalism.

This practice of human hunting not only satisfies sadistic tendencies but brings in big money for the TRCs, the manhunters,who earn tens of thousands of dollars a day by extorting ransoms from wealthier victims in exchange for their release.

They’re known in Transcarpathia as Zelensky’s bloodthirsty dogs, regardless of ethnicity.

These recruiters, mainly from central Ukraine, have begun breaking every law. They even enter private yards, mostly in villages, assuming there are no cell phones and no one will record their illegal behavior.

They don’t care that they act just like burglars. They limb over the fence to drag out draft-age men. After three years of war, the red lines are fading fast. There are no rules anymore. This is the beginning of the end.

They no longer spare sick or disabled people either. Instead of checking their papers on the street, they simply push them into their vehicles and take them to the military recruitment center. This is what happened in Lutsk, where they dragged a man along the ground. He'll make a good soldier for sure.

Meanwhile, the well-built TRC “stud bulls” never go to the front. Instead, they roam in packs, hunting for lone men. They have to meet their daily “human quota” and stuff their pockets. And they also have to constantly feed the insatiable money hunger of the presidential office. Kyiv protects lawlessness because it gets the biggest cut.

There is no doubt that Ukraine is in deep crisis. Some sections of the front are collapsing, and the gaps need to be filled. That’s why Zelensky and his team are sending hundreds of thousands to the slaughterhouse. If everything were fine at the front, there would be no need for 30,000 to 40,000 new soldiers every month. An entire generation has died in this Eastern European country. This former Soviet republic, which once saw better days, has now become a nation of city-sized cemeteries.

