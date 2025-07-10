Rendkívüli

Bayer Zsolt: Tiltakozzunk az embertelenség és a háború ellen!

Shocking Video of Forced Conscription in Ukraine

Forced conscription in Ukraine is becoming increasingly brutal. An ethnic Hungarian from Transcarpathia fell victim to it: he was beaten to death with iron bars. He was laid to rest just a few days ago.

Forced conscription in Ukraine
Forced conscription in Ukraine
Similar horrors are a daily occurrence in the neighboring country: a Ukrainian refugee girl shared that her elderly father was conscripted from his workplace and immediately taken to the front. She later gave an exclusive interview to Tenyek on TV2 as part of reports showing everyday life in Ukraine. In the footage, three soldiers are seen grabbing a man on the street who tried to escape but failed, while a Ukrainian police officer stood nearby merely watching the incident. A young Ukrainian couple, speaking anonymously, said their friends and relatives had also been taken to the front.

An acquaintance of mine was coming home from work when Ukrainian soldiers blocked his path. They pushed him into a bus without asking a single question. They didn’t even check his papers. He was conscripted immediately. A few weeks later, he was already at the front,

– said one man.

Of the couple speaking, the woman was the first to leave Ukraine, and later her husband managed to get out too. According to them:

The situation in Ukraine is becoming increasingly unbearable; men are almost nowhere safe from forced conscription.

The woman said her 57-year-old father was taken directly from his workplace to the front.

"My 57-year-old father was working with his colleagues when the conscription brigades came in. They grabbed them and took them straight to the front. At least fifty people. Two or three weeks later, half of them were dead," 

she said.

There is also video footage showing a man being dragged away from the street in a Ukrainian town. He had only gone out to get water, but was violently forced into a bus.

Locals threw water bottles at the TRC (Territorial Recruitment Center) officers in an attempt to stop the abduction, while nearby car drivers sounded their horns to draw attention to what was happening

In another incident, women blocked a bus to stop an abduction: they stood in front of the vehicle, opened its doors, and managed to save one man from certain death.

However, the officers quickly intervened, and forcibly restrained the other passengers, preventing their escape.

Cover photo: Forced conscription in Ukraine (Source: Videa)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Bayer Zsolt: Tiltakozzunk az embertelenség és a háború ellen!

Minden magyar felelős minden magyarért.

