Josip Babich, a man from Transcarpathia who was detained, said he was taken to the border guard barracks in Chop (Csap), where he has been held by force since June 28. He said he was brought there without his papers being checked in order to be mobilized. He has been denied contact with anyone and says his rights have been severely restricted. He added that he is being forced to serve in the Ukrainian military against his will, leaving him unable to look after his wife, who needs nursing care.

Ukraine is treating civilians brutally (Photo: AFP)

Babich also said he never underwent a military medical examination, yet the online system falsely shows him as “fit for duty.” He believes his records have been falsified. Checkpoints operated by border guards and recruitment officers in Transcarpathia will remain in place for the foreseeable future, according to representatives of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, as stated in the broadcast.