PM Orban: No World War Has Ever Begun With An Explicit Announcement

Hungary's prime minister took to social media to send out a video message to every Hungarian voter.
As you know, no world war has ever commenced by a declaration stating that this is the world war,
– PM Viktor Orban said.
Every war has started with a local war, and such is the situation now. We are talking about a war between Russia and Ukraine, but we do not know whether this is not a prelude to a larger war later on. And if you listen to what the European leaders in Europe are preaching and preparing for, you can sense that the prelude to a war is sweeping across Europe. And if we cannot stop this pro-war sentiment, if we cannot tell both Brussels and our own national governments all over Europe that people do not want war, then they could drift into it. And since the situation in Hungary is such that the entire left is being paid from abroad, if they gain strength in the European elections, it will also increase the danger of war in Hungary,
– Mr Orban emphasized.
Our position is clear, we are on the side of peace,
– he said, in conclusion.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint press briefing with Chines President Xi Jinping at the Carmalite Monastery on May 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)