America Now Returns to the Point Hungary Never Left

Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, shared his opinion on social media regarding Donald Trump’s inauguration. “A father is a man, a mother is a woman, children should be left alone, and our fate should not be decided by background operatives of unelected NGOs,” he stated.

Edmár Attila
2025. 01. 21. 10:53
U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
At the beginning of his post, the state secretary remarked that ‘Donald Trump’s inauguration has thrown the liberal mainstream into a shrieking frenzy, a visible consequence of which is that the largest multinational corporations are now scrambling to outdo one another in abandoning their social engineering experiments."

The politician emphasized:

America now returns to the point that Hungary's never left. A father is a man, a mother is a woman, children should be left alone, and our fate should not be decided by the background operatives of unelected NGOs.

He continued by asking: “May this be the triumph of common sense? Perhaps it's too early to judge, but the direction is undoubtedly right.”

He also pointed out that 

The flashy diversity programs and unchecked, uncontrolled immigration were aimed at destroying what once formed the backbone of the West: God, Homeland, Family

Currently, it appears that the attempted reforms of the leftist-liberal shadow powers have failed, or at least been suspended for now—not in Europe, but in America,” Mr. Hidveghi highlighted.

– He then added: 

Now it’s the old continent’s turn. However, this cannot happen under the authoritarian leadership of Brussels. Europe needs change. It needs the return of common sense.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

