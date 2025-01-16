IzraelHamásztúszSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Path Opens for Hungarian Hostage’s Return

It is unacceptable that dozens of hostages have been separated from their families for over 15 months, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade stated.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 01. 16. 9:49
Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
The hostage and ceasefire agreement concluded in Gaza is excellent news, as it brings the prospect of peaceful life closer for people in one of the world’s war-torn regions. Moreover, the agreement will have a distinctly positive impact on global security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote in a post he shared on social media.

We express our respect and gratitude to the American, Egyptian, and Qatari diplomats involved in the mediation process,

 – Mr. Szijjarto added. 

He also emphasized that 

it is unacceptable that dozens of hostages have been separated from their families for more than 15 months. Thus we call on all parties to the agreement to fully implement every phase of the deal.

Foreign Minister Szijjarto underlined that this development finally opens the way for the Hungarian citizen, still in captivity, to return to his  family.

