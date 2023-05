Rekordméreteket ölt a belső elvándorlás

➡️OUT NOW: 2023 Global Report on Internal Displacement



71.1 million people were living in internal displacement worldwide at the end of 2022, the highest figure ever recorded.



-62.5m due to conflict & violence

-8.7m due to disasters



