⚡🇺🇦💪💥The suicidal strategy of the #Russian infantrymen, pretending to be dead, began to take on new colors with the first snow. Video from attack aerial reconnaissance operators of the 30th separate mechanized brigade.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/lGd4OxjfZW