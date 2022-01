Most nagyon szomorú lehet a Ferencváros válogatott légiósa + videó

📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇬🇲 0-2 🇨🇲

Toko Ekambi scores a brace to put an end to #TeamGambia’s remarkable journey and send The #TeamCameroon to the semi-finals 🦁

Watch all the key moments from #GMBCMR 👇#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/e1Wbd6i1FO