Hungary's President: Western Values and Eastern Respect Make Hungarians' Essential Traits

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
Hungary's President: Western Values and Eastern Respect Make Hungarians' Essential Traits

In her address to senior diplomats, Hungary's president spoke about the country's role at the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps accredited to Hungary held at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest.

"We are not colonizers, nor do we behave like a colony"

Western values and Eastern respect, Katalin Novak said describing what makes essential Hungarian traits. 

She recalled a scene that took place at a summit in 2023.  She said she had to leave the meeting early and when she excused herself,  Albanian President Edi Rama asked her what the haste was. Katalin Novak told him she had to return to Budapest for the Nobel Prize congratulations ceremony.

At this point, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, joined the conversation and asked in amazement: "What? Hungary has a Nobel Prize?" The President proudly corrected the Brussels leader, saying "No, in fact, Hungary has two Nobel Prize winners".

Katalin Novak presented Hungary not only through the prism of achievements in science, culture and sport or the visit of Pope Francis, but also through Hungary's role in Europe. She stressed that it will be very important for life in Europe that Hungary will soon take over the rotating presidency of the European Council. 

In the second half of 2024, Hungary will once again demonstrate its capability as a good president of the European Council,

she projected. The head of state described Hungary as an actor in the world that believes in mutual respect and does not look at the world from top to bottom.

We are not colonizers, nor do we behave like a colony. We negotiate at eye level,

she pointed out, adding that Hungary is a state that strives for seeking consensus and does not give up the right to veto.

A clear message to diplomats

Katalin Novak reminded the diplomats that their role is to remain credible sources on Hungary. This is all the more important because in the era of disinformation, artificial intelligence and actors beyond democratic control influencing politics, providing credible information to citizens is paramount.

While elected leaders are under diplomatic oversight, local companies and non-political interest groups with hidden political ambitions are not under democratic control,

she emphasized speaking about one of the greatest challenges of our time. However, looking to the future, we can see plenty of challenges prevailing across continents that require joint efforts, the Hungarian head of state noted.

With regard to wars, she stressed that it must be recognized that there are times when actors who are interested in expanding war conflicts appear. Speaking about economic challenges, she pointed to increasing political instability and growing social pressure. She also drew attention to the need to tackle natural disasters and illegal migration, which are fields where political leaders around the world are often unsuccessful in their efforts. In this context, real resolve is also called into question.

Supporting families and demography in focus

The demographic situation will also play a key role.

While fifty years ago, one-fifth of the world's population was European, today it is only one-tenth,

as pointed out by Katalin Novak, who believes that supporting young people and families is the remedy to the problem. She highlighted that Hungary has a well-established model that supports the creating of jobs and an investor-friendly environment as conditions for an economic structure that helps families.

Apostolic Nuncio to Hungary Michael Wallace Banach also addressed the diplomats. The archbishop recalled the thoughts shared by Pope Francis during his visit to Budapest:

Peace will never come as the result of the pursuit of individual strategic interests, but only from policies capable of looking to the bigger picture, to the development of everyone: policies that are attentive to individuals, to the poor and to the future, and not merely to power, profit and present prospects.

Michael Wallace Banach wished success and prosperity to Hungary, and peace through dialogue to the world.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak speaks at the New Year's reception for members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Hungary at the Museum of Fine Arts, January 10, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

Hungarian Leftist-Liberal Press Suddenly Mum on Trampling of Rule of Law in Poland

Hungarian Leftist-Liberal Press Suddenly Mum on Trampling of Rule of Law in Poland

Defending freedom of expression and the rule of law happens only on command.
Transcarpathia: A Scene of Cultural Genocide

Transcarpathia: A Scene of Cultural Genocide

Anti-Hungarian sentiment is not abating in Ukraine, despite the poverty-stricken, partly occupied country's demands for EU and NATO membership.
Migration Prompts Rise in Relocation from Western Europe to Hungary

Migration Prompts Rise in Relocation from Western Europe to Hungary

There are many who are not interested in curbing illegal immigration, but in organizing it, the state secretary has said.
PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

Hungary has not yet approved the EU's financial assistance to Ukraine, but it remains ready to reach an agreement on the issue by February 1, at the latest.
Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Hungary, together with the European Parliament, would play a central role in the formation of the new Commission, which will take place in the autumn.
Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

We will continue to resist any kind of blackmail in the future too, and will stick to representing national interests, Hungary's foreign minister said.
