Ukraine Can Only Move Forward if Minority Rights Are Addressed

Today, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee held an extraordinary meeting with Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos to discuss the matter. In her speech, Viktoria Ferenc, an MEP of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance and member of the Patriots group, emphasized that

For nearly three years, Ukraine’s population has suffered the terrible consequences of war. Besides having to endure the horrors of war, minorities living in Ukraine also suffer from the curtailment of their rights. Although last year Ukraine promised to address the 11 minority-related issues raised by Hungary, the full restoration of the rights of Transcarpathia's Hungarian minority has still not been achieved.

The politician added:

It's concerning that the Council of Social Organizations of National Minorities in Ukraine, established in May of last year, has excluded the largest advocacy group for Transcarpathian Hungarians. Thus, its formation has failed to ensure the genuine and free representation of minorities.

Ms. Ferenc also asked Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos about how she assessed Ukraine’s compliance with the Copenhagen criteria, particularly in terms of respecting minority rights. In her response, the commissioner acknowledged that both the European Commission and Ukrainian authorities are aware of the issue and are working to ensure that it does not hinder the opening of the first fundamental cluster of negotiations.

Cover photo: MEP Viktoria Ferenc (Photo: AFP)