Tamas Sulyok Sends Condolence Letter to Family of Transcarpathian Hungarian Who Was Beaten to Death

Tamas Sulyok, the President of Hungary, expressed his condolences in a letter to the family of the Hungarian man from Transcarpathia who was beaten to death by Ukrainians during forced conscription.

We publish the English translation of the letter in its entirety:

“Dear Grieving Family,

It is with deep shock that I learned of the death of your son, Jozsef Sebestyen Jr. It is an unnatural state of affairs when a parent must bury their child. No one can imagine the profound pain that a grieving mother and father may feel.

I was utterly horrified by what I heard about the circumstances leading to your son's death. Such a thing cannot happen in Europe; it completely contradicts all human values represented by our much-tried continent, values that European nations have consistently adopted as their own for centuries.

Every single Hungarian life is of unique value to our nation, and the loss of every Hungarian in the prime of their life is therefore also a national tragedy.

Beyond the natural bond that connects us as Hungarians, we are also united by an inner command to take responsibility for one another. Our Hungarian communities, wherever they may live in the Carpathian Basin or around the world, can always count on each other. The loss of one is a loss for all of us.

On behalf of every Hungarian, please accept my sincere condolences. We stand with you during this difficult time. May God rest your son’s soul!”

Cover photo: Tamas Sulyok, the President of Hungary (Source: Facebook)