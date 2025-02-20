Chief Homeland Security Advisor: Political Changes Indicate a Need for a Turnaround

The population's growing anxiety, dissatisfaction, and demand for security have led to significant changes, not only at higher political levels but also at regional and local levels, Gyorgy Bakondi pointed out.

As an example, he mentioned a German public opinion poll indicating that 70 percent of German voters, regardless of political leaning, want Germany to change its migration policy and deport illegal immigrants.

"The question is when the European Parliament and the European Commission—which continue to push the same migration policies as before—will recognize that changes are needed," he remarked.

In Germany, many politicians have focused on reducing irregular migration while campaigning for votes in the Feb 23 election.



However, many experts believe that German businesses need migrants as a lack of skilled workers is costing the economy billions.https://t.co/YF1UPrVQNr — InfoMigrants (@InfoMigrants) February 17, 2025

The actions taken by the US administration to crack down on illegal migration serve as an example, the chief security advisor stated, pointing out that since 2015, the Hungarian government has consistently prioritized the interests of the Hungarian people in this area.

He underlined that

homeland security is fundamental: we do not want masses of people with unknown identities and unknown intentions to enter the country, as happened in 2015. We reject Soros's plan of bringing one million illegal immigrants per year, and we reject the distribution of migrants according to quotas.”

"We stand against this," Gyorgy Bakondi stressed, adding that Hungary is not alone, with political changes suggesting that a shift is necessary.

He noted that this change has already occurred in the Netherlands, and Austria’s migration policy is also undergoing changes following the Austrian Freedom Party’s (FPO) election victory. While in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) have submitted a bill aiming to speed up deportations.

In Sweden, even the Prime Minister has stated that the public security situation is untenable,

Gyorgy Bakondi added, pointing out that these are circumstances deserving attention.

Cover photo: Bundestag debate on illegal migration on January 31, 2025 (Photo: AFP)