Emoke Bagdy: Pride Parades Can Induce Fear in Children

According to the prominent clinical psychologist, the consequences of a child attending the Pride event are unpredictable.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 21. 13:21
Budapest Pride Parade (Photo: Miklos Teknos)
"As far as I know, there have been no scientifically grounded impact studies on the effects of Pride. There is also no such thing as an 'average child'—only children of different ages, and their reactions depend on their stage of development," clinical psychologist Emoke Bagdy told Mandiner. She noted that if a child knows about Pride at all, it is likely through their parents. A child's opinion is not particularly relevant at this stage, as they are merely echoing their parents and environment, perceiving all aspects of Pride through that lens. 

From an emotional perspective, extreme stimuli, unusual visuals, and a swirling crowd of people can provoke fear and distress,

she added.

Bagdy explained that young children, particularly preschoolers, are known to instinctively react with elemental fear and reject circus performers, clowns, or individuals with unfamiliar and ambiguous appearances that differ from what they have been exposed to.

This is their initial reflex, although they can gradually be made accustomed to such sights. However, the experiences they like most are based on images of human figures and animals, as they can relate to these characters. Pride is more likely to generate fear than attraction at first. The real question is how a child under ten ends up at Pride. What do they hear about it? Who takes them there? Do their parents take responsibility for addressing the emotional impact it may have on them? These factors all need to be addressed,

the widely recognized Hungarian psychologist pointed out.

She believes that rebellious nature and desire to challenge social norms may drive young teens to attend Pride. However, the consequences are unpredictable: "It depends on what influences they encounter—whether they come across drugs, witness uninhibited behavior, or find themselves in situations beyond their control. The adolescent's entire personal history plays a role in how they will respond; it is not just the time spent at Pride that matters but their broader life experiences."

Bagdy further elaborated on how reactions evolve with age.

In early adulthood—traditionally considered between 20 and 25 years old, but now extending to 30 years of age—the response to Pride becomes highly individualized. It depends on one’s ideological stance towards it: some reject it, others tolerate it, and some even embrace it with ideological identification and empathy,

the expert explained.

Emoke Bagdy added that public opinion plays a key role in shaping acceptable norms regarding sexual behavior, stretching the boundaries of acceptance of extreme behaviors from indifference to tolerance, or even outright rejection. "The power of norm formation and the pressure to conform to certain views is immense. This is reflected in the diverse attitudes towards Pride."

Cover photo: Budapest Pride Parade (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

 

