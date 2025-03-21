Emoke Bagdy: Pride Parades Can Induce Fear in Children

She believes that rebellious nature and desire to challenge social norms may drive young teens to attend Pride. However, the consequences are unpredictable: "It depends on what influences they encounter—whether they come across drugs, witness uninhibited behavior, or find themselves in situations beyond their control. The adolescent's entire personal history plays a role in how they will respond; it is not just the time spent at Pride that matters but their broader life experiences."

Bagdy further elaborated on how reactions evolve with age.

In early adulthood—traditionally considered between 20 and 25 years old, but now extending to 30 years of age—the response to Pride becomes highly individualized. It depends on one’s ideological stance towards it: some reject it, others tolerate it, and some even embrace it with ideological identification and empathy,

the expert explained.

Emoke Bagdy added that public opinion plays a key role in shaping acceptable norms regarding sexual behavior, stretching the boundaries of acceptance of extreme behaviors from indifference to tolerance, or even outright rejection. "The power of norm formation and the pressure to conform to certain views is immense. This is reflected in the diverse attitudes towards Pride."

