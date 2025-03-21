Emoke Bagdy: Pride Parades Can Induce Fear in Children

"As far as I know, there have been no scientifically grounded impact studies on the effects of Pride. There is also no such thing as an 'average child'—only children of different ages, and their reactions depend on their stage of development," clinical psychologist Emoke Bagdy told Mandiner. She noted that if a child knows about Pride at all, it is likely through their parents. A child's opinion is not particularly relevant at this stage, as they are merely echoing their parents and environment, perceiving all aspects of Pride through that lens.
From an emotional perspective, extreme stimuli, unusual visuals, and a swirling crowd of people can provoke fear and distress,
she added.