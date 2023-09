LIVING LARGE: Was Ali Bongo's son Noureddin Bongo Valentin found with 4 billion CFA francs in cash?



The bags of money ($6.6 million) was at his chief of staff Ian Ngolou's house, this Gabon state TV report claims. Noureddin stands meekly next to Ian as he's getting questioned pic.twitter.com/bUXcClEGEp