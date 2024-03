Elképesztő számokat közöltek a migrációs útvonalakról

🆕 LATEST FROM EU'S EXTERNAL BORDERS 👇



📊 In Jan-Feb 2024, the number of irregular border crossings into the EU reached 31 200, similar to the level from a year ago

👮‍♀️Nearly 2 700 Frontex officers & staff work in operations across the EU



🔗 Read more: https://t.co/ypGEururqs pic.twitter.com/7gwy5nWMMu