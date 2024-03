Leállították a Baltimore-i hídomlásban eltűnt emberek utáni kutatást + videó

1/10 MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - MARCH 26: An aerial view of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge after a collision with a cargo ship in Baltimore, Maryland, United States on March 26, 2024. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA), all lanes are closed in both directions, and traffic is being diverted. Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)