Tűzvész miatt evakuáltak görögországi településeket + videó

#EMSR729 #Wildfires in #Greece🇬🇷



Our #MappingTeam was activated to monitor the 🔥 which started close to the urban area of Koropi, southeast of #Athens



They have already delivered their Grading Product, detecting 72 affected buildings 🏘️



Read more at👇https://t.co/4tS30aZYu2 pic.twitter.com/s9T76nyq5j