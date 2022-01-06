időjárás 1°C Pál 2022. January 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 1°C
Pál
2022. January 25.
en français auf Deutsch

Hungary: real estate scandal at Budapest city hall?

Forrás: VisegradPost
2022.01.06. 20:43
Hungary: real estate scandal at Budapest city hall?

Hungary – For several weeks, Gergely Karácsony, mayor of Budapest, one of the leading figures of the opposition to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has been the subject of successive revelations accusing him of wanting to sell real estate belonging to the municipality of the Hungarian capital, including the main Budapest City Hall building, a listed building dating from the 18th century.

What is now called “the case of the city hall” really started with an article published on 4 November, 2021  by the Index portal, which wrote that “business circles close to the coalition” at the head of the Hungarian capital were preparing to sell the city hall: “The Capital’s management is looking for a buyer for the extremely valuable and protected real estate complex […] of the city hall […]  business circles close to the coalition which rules the capital have taken the first steps towards selling the city hall. » The portal does not cite its source, but it likely is the first of the anonymous videos we discuss in the rest of this article.

The mayor of Budapest had formally denied the same day on Facebook: “Today was the last time I read Index. […] The somewhat unusual article, […] reveals, of course, that the author only observes that ‘business circles close to the coalition which rules the capital have taken the first steps towards selling the city hall, and concludes that the municipality has the intention of selling. […] The author of the article confused the NER and the municipality of Budapest: in our country, economic circles do not determine decisions in terms of asset management. The Municipality of Budapest has recently taken a number of decisions regarding the City Hall building complex, such as the renovation of the Merlin Theatre building and the call for tenders for the City Hall Park, [but] no decision has been made regarding the sale of the property, for which the municipality is not seeking a buyer.”

Ajánló

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A lebukott kispesti strómanok továbbra is úgy élnek, mint Marci Hevesen

magyarnemzet.hu

Ez lehet az omikron legelső tünete, mutatjuk, mire figyelj fel

borsonline.hu

Három oltás után kapta el a koronavírust a népszerű színész

vg.hu

Sosem felejtünk, Szilveszter! (Videó)

mandiner.hu

Betelt a pohár G.w.M.-nél és kiosztotta Alekoszt

borsonline.hu

Varga Irén bejelentette, hogy nincs tovább

ripost.hu

Vica emlékezetes szilvesztere

she.life.hu

Így lehet feldolgozni a magányt, ha külföldre szólít a munka

origo.hu

5 tipp az intim egyensúly fenntartásáért

life.hu

Bódi Sylvi folyamatos harcban áll a gombával

sonline.hu

Nagy rohamra számítanak a boltok február elsején

vg.hu

Márki-Zay kijelentését nem lehet következmények nélkül hagyni

magyarnemzet.hu
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Hollywoodi segítség Orbán Viktornak

Visszafelé sült el a genderfegyver.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu