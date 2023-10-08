időjárás 17°C Koppány 2023. október 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 17°C
Koppány
2023. október 8.
magyar

Is Olaf Scholz double-dealing with Ukraine?

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
2 órája
Is Olaf Scholz double-dealing with Ukraine?

News that Berlin would not ship Kyiv Taurus missiles exploded like a bombshell, writes the V4NA international news agency. The cruise missiles, which are about five meters long and weigh 1.3 tons, have a range of more than 500 kilometers, according to the manufacturer’s specs. They are ideal against stationary targets, and as the projectiles fly low, even under 50 meters, radar detection rates are also very low. The specific blasting technique upon impact allows the Taurus to penetrate several levels of the bunker, as the animation below illustrates.

One of the stipulations Chancellor Olaf Scholz cited was that Ukraine not fire into other countries but only defend its own territory with these weapons. At present, Berlin fears that Ukraine would not be able to keep to the agreement.

„Both France and the United Kingdom called on the German government to deliver the missiles, but Scholz is focusing on the legal differences. The British and French have their own teams in Ukraine to control geodata of the missiles. In Germany, the Bundestag would have to approve the deployment of German troops abroad. (…) As is happening more frequently, Scholz is hiding behind some technical excuse so he does not have to reveal the real reason,” the Polish portal wPolityce.pl reported on Eurointelligence’s analysis.

According to the think tank, the German chancellor does not want to cross the red line of sending German troops to Ukraine (to monitor compliance with the agreement), even though there would be a clear majority in the Bundestag to support such a decision. He also does not want German military equipment to be used to attack Russia. However, this clearly shows the limits of western unity about the goals of their support operations for Ukraine. There are different views about Crimea, and whether western weapons should be used in Ukrainian attacks on Russia itself, the Brussels-based institute emphasizes, adding that Olaf Scholz has been playing a double game throughout the war: he does not want Russia to lose, but he is trying with superficial measures to help Ukraine win, the V4NA article notes.

Cover photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: MTI/EPA-EFE/Pepe Torres)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Meghalt Sólyom László

Meghalt Sólyom László

origo.hu
Megmutatta a melleit Sydney van den Bosch - kép

Megmutatta a melleit Sydney van den Bosch - kép

origo.hu
Döbbenetes fotók az óbudai Ezüsthegyről, menekülnek a környékről az emberek - galéria

Döbbenetes fotók az óbudai Ezüsthegyről, menekülnek a környékről az emberek - galéria

metropol.hu
Hivatalos: a Hezbollah is harcba szállt Izrael ellen

Hivatalos: a Hezbollah is harcba szállt Izrael ellen

mandiner.hu
Kislányát átölelve állt az oltár elé Tóth Gabi

Kislányát átölelve állt az oltár elé Tóth Gabi

ripost.hu
Lego: évtizedeken átívelő játék

Lego: évtizedeken átívelő játék

hirtv.hu
Itt vannak az első videók: így csapott le Izrael a Hamászra

Itt vannak az első videók: így csapott le Izrael a Hamászra

origo.hu
Miért rajonganak ennyire ezért a magyar borért?

Miért rajonganak ennyire ezért a magyar borért?

mindmegette.hu
Becsapták Zelenszkijt

Becsapták Zelenszkijt

magyarnemzet.hu
Rágalmazó gazemberek (2. rész)

Rágalmazó gazemberek (2. rész)

magyarnemzet.hu
Edd magad jókedvűre és okosra – nem mindegy, miből áll a menüd(x)

Edd magad jókedvűre és okosra – nem mindegy, miből áll a menüd(x)

life.hu
Fizessen elő kedvenc lapjára! Kedvezményes előfizetés mellé ajándék könyvcsomag!

Fizessen elő kedvenc lapjára! Kedvezményes előfizetés mellé ajándék könyvcsomag!

lapcentrum.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Brussels's new migration pact an encouragement for waves of millions

Brussels's new migration pact an encouragement for waves of millions

The new provisions are not grounded in reality, Mark Vargha, a senior analyst at the Migration Research Institute, has said.
Hungary FM: NATO ratification contingent on restoring mutual respect in Sweden-Hungary relations

Hungary FM: NATO ratification contingent on restoring mutual respect in Sweden-Hungary relations

If Sweden restored mutual respect in its bilateral ties with Hungary, Hungarian lawmakers would certainly be ready to speed up the country's NATO ratification process.
German IM's trail of troubles could end in Hesse

German IM's trail of troubles could end in Hesse

If elections to be held in Hesse this weekend do not go Nancy Faeser's way, the interior minister's political career could well be over.
Terrorists likely among illegal migrants + video

Terrorists likely among illegal migrants + video

Police are conducting checks in Serbia's reception centers. There could be thousands of illegal migrants in border areas.
Pakistan expels two million Afghan migrants because of frequent bomb attacks + video

Pakistan expels two million Afghan migrants because of frequent bomb attacks + video

In Pakistan, authorities have seen a huge surge in suicide attacks nationwide.
"Woke ideology has already spilled over to Israel"

"Woke ideology has already spilled over to Israel"

Conservatives have become defenders of values that were once fundamental, the speaker invited by the Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Rágalmazó gazemberek (2. rész)

„A feleségem bűne pusztán az, hogy az én feleségem. Ezért rágalmazták meg a vérplazma értékesítése ügyében.”

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu