Itt a kormány válasza az uniós gigabírságra és a fizetési felszólításra

Orbán Viktorminiszterelnökkazahsztáni
magyar

PM Orban Holds Talks With Kazah President

On Friday Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban had telephone talks focusing on topical bilateral issues under the auspices of the high-level strategic partnership between the two countries, PM Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
During their discussion, Viktor Orban and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid special focus to the effective implementation of agreements signed at the highest level, primarily in the areas of energy, finance and investment. The two leaders emphasized the importance of cotinuing the joint work. They also discussed topical global and regional affairs, and confirmed their commitment to cooperation within international organizations.

At the end of the discussion, the Kazah president confirmed an invitation to the Hungarian prime minister for an official visit to Kazakhstan,

 – PM Orban's press chief - Bertalan Havasi - wrote in the statement.

