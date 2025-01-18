PM Orban Holds Talks With Kazah President

During their discussion, Viktor Orban and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid special focus to the effective implementation of agreements signed at the highest level, primarily in the areas of energy, finance and investment. The two leaders emphasized the importance of cotinuing the joint work. They also discussed topical global and regional affairs, and confirmed their commitment to cooperation within international organizations.

At the end of the discussion, the Kazah president confirmed an invitation to the Hungarian prime minister for an official visit to Kazakhstan,

– PM Orban's press chief - Bertalan Havasi - wrote in the statement.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)