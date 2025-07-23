Uncovered! If Brussels sends Hungarians' money to Ukraine, it will go straight to Zelensky, Tamas Menczer wrote in his post.
Zelensky's Hopes Are in Vain
Tamas Menczer has sent a strong message to Kyiv. Zelensky will not receive the Hungarian people’s money, stated the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats.
The communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) stated:
Never! Even in Ukraine, people are now protesting against Zelensky!
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Advisor to Peter Magyar Calls It “Good” if Tens of Thousands of Hungarian Farmers Go Bankrupt
Gyorgy Rasko expressed a cynical viewpoint in an interview on the disastrous impacts of the proposed EU agricultural reform on family-run farms in Hungary.
Hungary’s Foreign Minister Reveals Details of the Zelensky Plan
The plan would completely destroy Hungary’s energy security.
PM Orban: Tusnadfurdo, Here We Come!
The Hungarian prime minister has started the countdown.
PM Orban: We Are Not Afraid of Ukraine's President
Zelensky has once again threatened Hungary.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Advisor to Peter Magyar Calls It “Good” if Tens of Thousands of Hungarian Farmers Go Bankrupt
Gyorgy Rasko expressed a cynical viewpoint in an interview on the disastrous impacts of the proposed EU agricultural reform on family-run farms in Hungary.
Hungary’s Foreign Minister Reveals Details of the Zelensky Plan
The plan would completely destroy Hungary’s energy security.
PM Orban: Tusnadfurdo, Here We Come!
The Hungarian prime minister has started the countdown.
PM Orban: We Are Not Afraid of Ukraine's President
Zelensky has once again threatened Hungary.