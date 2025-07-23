UkrajnaMenczer TamásZelenszkijFidesz-KDNP
Zelensky's Hopes Are in Vain

Tamas Menczer has sent a strong message to Kyiv. Zelensky will not receive the Hungarian people’s money, stated the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 23. 13:51
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
Uncovered! If Brussels sends Hungarians' money to Ukraine, it will go straight to Zelensky, Tamas Menczer wrote in his post.

The communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) stated:

Never! Even in Ukraine, people are now protesting against Zelensky!

