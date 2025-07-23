PM Orban: Tusnadfurdo, Here We Come!

See you in four days. Tusnadfurdo, here we come!– wrote Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his Instagram page.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet in an earlier piece, this will be the 34th edition of the Balvanyos Summer Open University and Student Camp (commonly known as Tusvanyos), a political and cultural festival that started in 1990 and takes place annually in the second half of July in Tusnadfurdo (Baile Tusnad), Transylvania, Romania. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has attended the event 31 times. The only exceptions were in 2020 and 2021, when the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Over the years, the Balvanyos Summer Open University has gained increasing prominence. In addition to Viktor Orban, who delivers a speech every year, many other prominent political figures have appeared at the event, including: former President of Hungary Ferenc Madl, former Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Janos Martonyi, Laszlo Tokes, current president of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania, Bela Marko, former leader of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania, current Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Zsolt Semjen, former Presidents of Romania Emil Constantinescu and Traian Basescu.