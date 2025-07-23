Hungary’s Foreign Minister Reveals Details of the Zelensky Plan

To be perfectly honest, I don’t care what the Russians think of our position. And this is true more broadly. I don’t care what Burkina Faso thinks, and I don’t care what Australia thinks either. We oppose the REPowerEU concept because it goes against Hungary’s national interests,

– he declared. Speaking at an event organized by Denmark, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, Mr. Szijjarto pointed out that Russian energy imports to Europe have now dropped by 85 to 90 percent. As a result, he said, it is no longer true that Moscow holds major leverage over the continent through energy supply—meaning the political goal has already been achieved. Therefore, there is no need to end imports entirely and put any country’s energy security at risk. He underlined that eliminating Russian crude oil and natural gas from the mix would multiply household utility bills in Hungary.

We, Hungarians, cannot be accused of not trying to diversify our sources,

– he continued, explaining that Hungary, as a landlocked country, is in a much more difficult position than many others. He noted that Hungary has already interconnected its energy grid with six of its seven neighboring countries, but a lack of infrastructure investment on the part of others has left overall capacity insufficient.