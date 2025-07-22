Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized Hungary once again for saying no to Ukraine’s EU membership. The statement did not go unanswered: Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) , responded on social media to the threatening remarks.
Tamas Menczer: Don’t Threaten Us, Zelensky!
Tamas Menczer sent a strong message to Volodymyr Zelensky after Ukraine's president once again criticized Hungary for saying no to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.Hungary’s decision is clear and must be respected, he stressed.
Zelensky has once again threatened Hungary because we said no to Ukraine’s EU membership. Don’t threaten us, Zelensky! Respect the decision of the Hungarian people!
Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI)
