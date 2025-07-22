Rendkívüli

Tíz olimpiai bajnok próbálta megállítani a magyar válogatottat, drámai meccs lett belőle

Tamas Menczer: Don’t Threaten Us, Zelensky!

Tamas Menczer sent a strong message to Volodymyr Zelensky after Ukraine's president once again criticized Hungary for saying no to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.Hungary’s decision is clear and must be respected, he stressed.

2025. 07. 22. 16:44
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized Hungary once again for saying no to Ukraine’s EU membership. The statement did not go unanswered: Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) , responded on social media to the threatening remarks.

Zelensky has once again threatened Hungary because we said no to Ukraine’s EU membership. Don’t threaten us, Zelensky! Respect the decision of the Hungarian people!

 wrote Menczer.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI)

