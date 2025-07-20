Tamas Menczer: Von der Leyen Prepared a Budget for Ukraine!

In a video also shared on his social media page, the communications director of ruling Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) highlighted:

If you look at the budget lines, it’s absolutely clear that they want to immediately allocate 20 percent of the EU budget to Ukraine. On top of that, there’s another 10 percent meant to cover interest payments on loans taken out earlier, which is a separate issue. We’re being continuously driven into debt, which we also oppose, but that’s another matter.

He continued by pointing out:

So 30 percent of the EU budget would be thrown to the wind, with European citizens, Hungarians included, not seeing a single euro or forint from those funds. That’s why we said: this isn’t going to work. And yes, it’s the farmers who are hit particularly hard, because the existing support system, which isn’t charity but something they are entitled to, is being taken away from them. That money would also go to Ukraine.

Tamas Menczer stressed:

This is not something insignificant. We’re talking about the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of families in Hungary alone. We’re talking about rural Hungary. We’re talking about all of our lives, and the food on our tables, which is no small matter either. That’s why we said: stop right there, take this budget back, throw it in the trash where it belongs, and come up with a proper one.

The communications director of Fidesz–KDNP also added: