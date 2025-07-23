Orbán ViktorVolodimir ZelenszkijUkrajnaTisza
PM Orban: We Are Not Afraid of Ukraine's President

The Ukrainian president has once again threatened Hungary, Viktor Orban stated in a post shared in the Fight Club. "We take it seriously, but we’re not afraid," Hungary's prime minister emphasized.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 07. 23. 11:27
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview at the Petry Workshop and Museum in Targu Mures, Transylvania on July 4, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Ukrainians are deeply embedded in Hungarian politics, Viktor Orban posted in the Fight Club.  According to the Prime Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky has threatened Hungary, but we are not afraid of him, the prime minister stated.

Viktor Orban sent a message to Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

 In his post the prime minister wrote:

The Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition openly support Ukraine. Many journalists are openly campaigning for Ukraine, and their voices are growing stronger in expert circles as well. One person named Racz has even gone so far as to accuse Hungary of setting fire to a church in Transcarpathia.

The Hungarian prime minister added:

We must hold firm. Hungary’s future depends on it.

Viktor Orban stressed that Ukraine cannot join the European Union, and Hungarian money cannot go to Ukraine.

