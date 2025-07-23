It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Ukrainians are deeply embedded in Hungarian politics, Viktor Orban posted in the Fight Club. According to the Prime Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky has threatened Hungary, but we are not afraid of him, the prime minister stated.
In his post the prime minister wrote:
The Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition openly support Ukraine. Many journalists are openly campaigning for Ukraine, and their voices are growing stronger in expert circles as well. One person named Racz has even gone so far as to accuse Hungary of setting fire to a church in Transcarpathia.