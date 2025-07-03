New Data Is In: Fidesz Has Convincing Lead

According to the institute’s research, Fidesz (44%) leads the Tisza Party (39%) by five percentage points in overall party competition.

Following the initiatives like Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s nationwide tour, the transport minister's “Lazarinfo” forums and the government's “Voks 2025” public opinion vote, a clear dividing line remains in party preferences between Budapest and rural residents, similar to previous trends.

The largest voter base for the governing party is in smaller municipalities covering most of the country (57%), where the Tisza Party has only 32% support. Among voters in other towns, Fidesz has a narrow one-point lead (43%) over the largest opposition party (42%).

The party preference in cities with county rights mirror those in Budapest. In both larger urban areas, 43% would vote for the Tisza Party, while Fidesz currently has 37% support in the capital and 35% in county rights cities.