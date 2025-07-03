Rendkívüli

Hárítják a felelősséget az ellenzéki politikusok, akik érintettek lehetnek az ukrán kémbotrányban

FideszTisza PártNézőpont Intézet
New Data Is In: Fidesz Has Convincing Lead

Nezopont Institute has put out its latest research results.

2025. 07. 03. 14:12
Illustration (Photo: Pexels)
Outside the capital, Fidesz (at 46%) holds a significant eight-point lead over the Tisza Party (38%). This government party advantage is largest in smaller municipalities (57%), where less than a third of voters (32%) support Peter Magyar’s party. According to Nezopont Institute’s public opinion poll in June, Tisza Party voters are mainly concentrated in larger cities.

 

According to the institute’s research, Fidesz (44%) leads the Tisza Party (39%) by five percentage points in overall party competition.

Following the initiatives like Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s nationwide tour, the transport minister's “Lazarinfo” forums and the government's “Voks 2025” public opinion vote, a clear dividing line remains in party preferences between Budapest and rural residents, similar to previous trends.

The largest voter base for the governing party is in smaller municipalities covering most of the country (57%), where the Tisza Party has only 32% support. Among voters in other towns, Fidesz has a narrow one-point lead (43%) over the largest opposition party (42%).

The party preference in cities with county rights mirror those in Budapest. In both larger urban areas, 43% would vote for the Tisza Party, while Fidesz currently has 37% support in the capital and 35% in county rights cities.

The Nezopont Institute conducted the survey via phone interviews with 1,000 respondents on June 16-17, 2025. The sample is representative of the Hungarian population over 18 by gender, age, region, settlement type and education level.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)

