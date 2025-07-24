New Anti-Hungarian Graffiti in Transcarpathia, Ukrainians Target Viktor Orban

New hateful messages directed at Hungarians were found in Transcarpathia, this time in Mukachevo (Munkacs). This is the second incident in July where anti-Hungarian, threatening graffiti have appeared in the region. As previously reported, a church was also set on fire in Transcarpathia.

Photos taken on Wednesday show three different inscriptions:

“Suck c*ck, Orban!!!”

“Hungarians are not people”

“Kill/Slay the Hungarians!”

reported vadhajtasok.hu.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI)