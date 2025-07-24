Orbán ViktorKárpátaljamagyarellenes
New Anti-Hungarian Graffiti in Transcarpathia, Ukrainians Target Viktor Orban

For the second time this month, anti-Hungarian graffiti has appeared in Transcarpathia, this time featuring Viktor Orban’s name in a hateful message. According to Magyar Nemzet's information, similar graffiti can be found in many places, with some locals reporting that such messages can be seen in every other stairwell.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 24. 10:50
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI/ Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
New hateful messages directed at Hungarians were found in Transcarpathia, this time in Mukachevo (Munkacs). This is the second incident in July where anti-Hungarian, threatening graffiti have appeared in the region. As previously reported, a church was also set on fire in Transcarpathia.

Photos taken on Wednesday show three different inscriptions:

  • “Suck c*ck, Orban!!!”
  • “Hungarians are not people”
  • “Kill/Slay the Hungarians!”

reported vadhajtasok.hu.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI)

