Anti-Hungarian Messages and Church Arson in Transcarpathia

Late last night, alarming news arrived from Palad'-Komarivtsi (Palagykomoroc) in Transcarpathia: Unknown perpetrator(s) set fire to the local Greek Orthodox church and spray painted anti-Hungarian messages on the building’s walls. The local community was shaken by the attack.

2025. 07. 18. 14:41
Anti-Hungarian graffiti on the church wall (Source: Telegram)
The fire was fortunately detected quickly, and the flames extinguished promptly, though the sacristy door was damaged.

Photo: Telegram

"Put the Hungarians to the knife" and "Hungarians, get out" were graffitied in Ukrainian on the church wall.

Information Blackout by Ukrainian Authorities

The incident was reported to the authorities, but the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) prohibited anyone from forwarding or publishing the photos taken at the scene.

Forced conscription, homicide, church arson, incitement, intimidation. All of this is happening to our people, the Hungarians, in Transcarpathia. We will not allow this, you can count on us!

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted this on social media regarding the shocking incident.

This case is yet another example of the increasing pressure faced by the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. In recent years, anti-Hungarian incidents have occurred repeatedly, but this latest attack—deliberate damage to a church—marks a new escalation.

Cover photo: Anti-Hungarian graffiti on the church wall (Source: Telegram)

 

