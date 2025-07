Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Bucharest, where he was welcomed by Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan hold talks in Bucharest (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister put out a post on his social media page, writing:

We have arrived in Bucharest, on Romanian soil. Heading off to Transylvania tonight!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romania's Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan (Source: MTI)