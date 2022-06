Orosz rakétákkal lő vissza Ukrajna + videók

23 year old nurse from #Lysychansk, Oksana Balandina, has lost both legs in a war. She got married in a #Lviv hospital room. Later @ZelenskyyUa awarded a medal to her.



In May Oksana went to #Germany for rehabilitation and began blogging on TikTok.



I wish her a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/FNEB7zvJdf