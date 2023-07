A főtitkár szerint elérhető közelségben van a svéd NATO-tagság

#NATO SG @jensstoltenberg hosted a meeting of senior officials from #Finland, #Türkiye & #Sweden. “We reaffirmed that Sweden’s membership is within reach,” he said, noting that he will convene a meeting in Vilnius on 10 July w/ @RTErdogan & @SwedishPM.



