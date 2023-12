Rengeteg halott és sebesült – Moszkva az egyik legnagyobb légitámadást hajtotta végre Ukrajnában

⚡ 🇷🇺🇺🇦 The damaged Russian warship cost the Ukrainians dearly.



Ukraine's largest missile attack to date, according to Ukrainian officials.



Affected facilities:



Lviv-NATO mercenary base, energy and warehouses.

Khmelnytskyi airport, planes, warehouses

Kiev-factories,… pic.twitter.com/qMBHVBqHvQ