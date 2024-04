1/13 The Palace of Students of the Odesa Law Academy is on fire due to a Russian missile attack in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 29, 2024, which has killed five people. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian army is using a ballistic missile with cluster munition to strike the southern Ukrainian port city. NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto) (Photo by Yulii Zozulia / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)