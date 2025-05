Következik a lengyel elnökválasztás második fordulója

🇵🇱 Poland heads to a presidential run-off on June 1



▫️#Trzaskowski (Civic Coalition) leads polls with 31.4%, pledging EU alignment and defense spending



▫️#Nawrocki (Law and Justice) trails with 29.5%, focusing on tax cuts, nuclear energy, and EU policy rollbacks#Poland pic.twitter.com/LCMpUAEJCk