Már csak egy szakaszgyőzelem hiányzik a legendának a rekordhoz

Today’s stage winners: Mr. Dakar @s_peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger (#200). It is Peterhansel’s 49th stage win in the car category and he extends his overall record now with 82 stage wins (49 in cars, 33 on bikes).#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiDakar #Dakar2022 #RSQetron pic.twitter.com/gdtjGbWgbW