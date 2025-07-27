Balazs Orban: We Need Community Spaces Where Mockery, Destruction and Deceit Don’t Rule

In his speech at the Tusvanyos event in Transylvania, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the launch of the Digital Civic Circles, explaining that Hungarians need an immune system in the online space capable of defending their culture, language and identity.

Balazs Orban emphasized in his post that “the age of communities has returned—only now digitally.” He pointed out that one of the most important realizations in recent decades is that a national community is not an abstract idea, but a living reality. "In 2002, after losing the election, we realized: a political defeat is not the end, as long as we can win each other.”

He recalled that this was when the original Civic Circles were formed—communities made up of people who loved their country. These gave not only political but also spiritual support to the entire nation-minded camp, forming the foundation for the Fidesz Party's long-term success.

Over time, the world has transformed, and the online space has become increasingly important—though its current state is troubling.

"Today, the internet is not a forum for dialogue, constructive thinking, or collaboration. It’s a space for trolling, mockery, and attacks on identity and values. People are ridiculed daily simply for openly expressing their convictions. Those who want to act are stigmatized. This discourages us from collective action. This cannot go on. Because without communities, there is no national sovereignty. Without communities, there is no political success. Without communities, there is no nation. That’s why Digital Civic Circles are needed today,” said Balazs Orban. According to the PM's political director, in order to preserve our values despite the changes in the world, what has worked before needs to be restructured within the new framework.

In Balazs Orban's view three things are needed now:

Reorganize civic communities digitally - Every friend group and local community needs an online presence to stay connected, to organize, to communicate and to build.

Transform Hungarian internet culture - It may sound overly ambitious, but it must begin. We need community spaces where collaborative thinking and promoting common causes dominate—not mockery, sabotage, or backstabbing. Instead of troll culture, we need a constructive culture.

Integrate these communities into governance - Not for one-off campaigns or isolated actions, but in a strategic, lasting way. If meaningful ideas are born in these circles—if people express what works locally and what they experience in their lives—this should be considered at the governmental level.

He stated that this work has already begun with the launch of the “Fighters Club”, but emphasized the need for other types of communities as well—those not only eager to fight, but to solve problems. “People who seek ways to rally others around a cause, to turn an idea into an initiative, and that initiative into political action.”