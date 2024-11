Szárnyal Slottal a Liverpool, Szoboszlaiék már a 15. győzelmüket aratták

𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝟐-𝟎 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚: 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬



Liverpool are now favourites for the Premier League title according to the Opta supercomputer.



It marks an incredible start to the season by the Reds.



Click below for all the key stats ⬇️