Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

Since 2024 will be a super year with crucial elections coming up, we know that pressure will mount enormously, but we will continue to resist any kind of blackmail in the future too, and will stick to representing national interests, the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote in a post shared on Facebook on Monday. All available and trustworthy statistics show that this year will be the Super Bowl in politics, as it has never happened before that elections are held in 78 countries across the world in the same year, with the results directly affecting nearly four billion people, Hungary's state news agency MTI wrote, citing Peter Szijjarto.

This will make 2024 a super year of elections, with Hungary taking part in the European Parliament elections, and with hundreds of millions of citizens casting their vote in the United States, Russia, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom, he emphasized.

With nearly half of the globe's population going to the polls, the outcome of this year's elections will be decisive for the whole world. Particularly important from Hungary's point of view are the elections in the US and European Union, as they provide an opportunity for peacebuilding to finally supplant war, weapons deliveries and senseless human sacrifice, the post reads. 

This year we Hungarians will fight to open Brussels' eyes so that the leaders of the European Union can finally see reality, and thus be able to correct the mistakes made in the past,

he wrote, highlighting that "with all that lies ahead of us this year, we find ourselves in the midst of an emerging new world order, where more efforts will be needed than ever to guarantee the country's physical and economic security, so that Hungary can be among the winners of the new era that is taking shape."

 The international liberal mainstream

has always put us under huge pressure, but we have always persevered and proved to be right,

Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

Ajánló

Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Hungary's head of European affairs and the government commissioner for the country's EU presidency both react to the dread in Brussels.
Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

A father was abducted for conscription in front of his family. Eventually, his wife was forced to apologize.
Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Tomasz Sygut, president of the board, openly touts his bias on social media.
Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Globalist forces will not allow the Hungarian practices, or Orban to become a precedent, according to the political scientist.
Manfred Weber's Revenge Campaign Against Hungarians

Manfred Weber's Revenge Campaign Against Hungarians

The politician blames Viktor Orban for his failures caused by his avarice.
Hungary and Hungarians Across the World Stand Behind Transcarpathia's Hungarian Community

Hungary and Hungarians Across the World Stand Behind Transcarpathia's Hungarian Community

The Hungarian government will continue to do everything in the future to help Hungarians in Transcarpathia.
Csépányi Balázs

Gálvölgyi súlyos titkot árult el, újabb baloldali kamuról hullott le az álarc

Lelepleződött a Heti hetes.

