Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

This will make 2024 a super year of elections, with Hungary taking part in the European Parliament elections, and with hundreds of millions of citizens casting their vote in the United States, Russia, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom, he emphasized.

With nearly half of the globe's population going to the polls, the outcome of this year's elections will be decisive for the whole world. Particularly important from Hungary's point of view are the elections in the US and European Union, as they provide an opportunity for peacebuilding to finally supplant war, weapons deliveries and senseless human sacrifice, the post reads.

This year we Hungarians will fight to open Brussels' eyes so that the leaders of the European Union can finally see reality, and thus be able to correct the mistakes made in the past,

he wrote, highlighting that "with all that lies ahead of us this year, we find ourselves in the midst of an emerging new world order, where more efforts will be needed than ever to guarantee the country's physical and economic security, so that Hungary can be among the winners of the new era that is taking shape."