Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

Since 2024 will be a super year with crucial elections coming up, we know that pressure will mount enormously, but we will continue to resist any kind of blackmail in the future too, and will stick to representing national interests, the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote in a post shared on Facebook on Monday. All available and trustworthy statistics show that this year will be the Super Bowl in politics, as it has never happened before that elections are held in 78 countries across the world in the same year, with the results directly affecting nearly four billion people, Hungary's state news agency MTI wrote, citing Peter Szijjarto.
