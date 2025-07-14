Tisza Party Expert Would Unleash Migrants on Hungary

An expert from the Soros network is now advising the Tisza Party on shaping its migration policy—even as he continues to attack the Hungarian government’s actions. Boldizsar Nagy recently delivered a lecture on the subject, the contents of which have been obtained by Magyar Nemzet.

What George Soros says is mandatory for Tisza (Photo: AFP)

According to the international lawyer, Hungary is a “free rider” because by refusing to admit migrants, it shifts the burden onto other countries. What he failed to mention, however, is that

Hungary has spent billions on building a border fence to protect Europe from illegal immigrants,

yet no one thanked the country for it, nor did they contribute to the cost.

Mr. Nagy considers migration to be a basic human right. In his view, Europe should be without borders, and freedom of movement should be guaranteed for all.

He dismissed as a lie the claim that there are terrorists among the migrants.

The expert considers support for migration not only a legal obligation, but also a moral and philosophical duty. He regards immigration as beneficial and important, and he explicitly rejects the term “illegal migrant.”

This clearly shows that the Tisza–Brussels pact is alive and well when it comes to pro-migration policies.

While Peter Magyar is careful to avoid speaking openly about migration issues in public, behind the scenes the Tisza Party, along with the European People’s Party and Manfred Weber’s group, has voted for every pro-migration proposal in the European Parliament. And at home, Soros-linked figures quietly deliver pro-migration lectures to Tisza Party members.

Mr. Nagy also agrees with the EU’s decision to impose massive financial penalties on Hungary over its migration policy.

As Magyar Nemzet has previously highlighted, pro-migration “sensitivity trainings” are now in full swing within the Tisza Party, and Peter Magyar has stated that Hungary must implement a migration policy aligned with EU law.

Boldizsar Nagy, who gave the lecture at the Tisza event, is a professor of international law at both the CEU and ELTE. For decades, he has been a political and legal advocate of global migration. Since 1992, he has been a

faculty member at the Central European University, founded by George Soros,

and has also served as a board member of the Soros Foundation. He has worked closely with the Menedek (Shelter) Association for Migrants and the Helsinki Committee — both organizations well known for providing legal assistance to migrants.