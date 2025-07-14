Rendkívüli

Passengers Scramble for Photo Op with PM Orban On Board

PM Orban was traveling on a French airline's flight.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 14. 10:39
Young people scrambe to take photos with PM Orban (Source: Facebook)
"People were lining up on the plane to take a photo with Viktor Orban," Daniel Deak wrote on his social media.

The political analyst recalled that, according to accounts from passengers, once word got out that Hungary's prime minister  was on the same flight as them, young people returning to Hungary from France 

began talking about how much they admire and respect Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, 

and support the right-wing, patriotic political course championed by him. 

Daniel Deak also mentioned that Viktor Orban was on the same flight as Agnes Vadai, vice president of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party.

Let me help out Mr. Hadhazy and his colleagues once again: this time, PM Orban flew on a French airliner whose aircraft typically cost between 18 and 22 billion forints. Another scandal!

– the analyst remarked.

Cover photo: Young people scrambe to take photos with PM Orban (Source: Facebook)

